GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $44.11 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.