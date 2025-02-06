Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.400 EPS.
Hub Group Trading Down 1.2 %
HUBG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 814,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
