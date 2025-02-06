Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.400 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.2 %

HUBG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 814,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

