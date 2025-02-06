Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.150-10.550 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

ITW stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.54. The company had a trading volume of 240,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,664. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.11.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

