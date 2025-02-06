Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.150-10.550 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

ITW stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.54. The company had a trading volume of 240,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,664. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.