Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.40. Indivior shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 88,375 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 25th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Indivior Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter valued at $8,243,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $2,632,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
