Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells 14,031 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $128.80. 3,363,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

