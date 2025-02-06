Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,727,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

