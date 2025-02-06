iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

