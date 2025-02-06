iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.06 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

