iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $410.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

