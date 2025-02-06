Jeanette Sellers Sells 468 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $15,256.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,825.20. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeanette Sellers sold 250 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $9,182.50.
nCino Stock Performance
nCino stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 729,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
