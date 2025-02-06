Jeanette Sellers Sells 468 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $15,256.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,825.20. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeanette Sellers sold 250 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $9,182.50.

nCino stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 729,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $70,256,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 115.9% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $39,334,000. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.7% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 65.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

