John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $629,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

