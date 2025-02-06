Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%.
Kemper Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE KMPR traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 341,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
