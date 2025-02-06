Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.48. 2,873,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,095,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

