Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) CEO Andrew G. Inglis Sells 138,689 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,080. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 6,751,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 983,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

