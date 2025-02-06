Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.15. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1,473,412 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,255 shares of company stock worth $100,739 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.