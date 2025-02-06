Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 4.2 %

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 880,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,360. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 54.44, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

