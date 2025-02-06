Lake Street Capital Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $31.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of UTI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

