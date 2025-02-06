Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lear Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.56. 1,426,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,087. Lear has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

