Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Lightspeed Commerce updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 3,789,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

