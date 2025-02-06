Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 2,821,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 362,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lion One Metals Trading Down 22.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

