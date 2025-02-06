Lithium Stocks To Research – February 05th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, production, or distribution of lithium, which is a key component in batteries used in various electronic devices and electric vehicles. Investing in lithium stocks allows investors to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 4,302,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $480.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Albemarle has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 977,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

See Also