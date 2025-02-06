Mairead Magner Sells 198 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mairead Magner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.94. 975,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

