Mark A. J. Cropper Sells 5,000 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,376.55).

James Cropper Stock Down 4.1 %

CRPR stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.59. The company has a market capitalization of £18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.19 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 440 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts forecast that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

