Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 728,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,100. The stock has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.81%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

