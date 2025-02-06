McHugh Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,250 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McHugh Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

