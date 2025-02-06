Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 203,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 62,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34.
About Melkior Resources
Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.
