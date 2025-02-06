Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 203,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 62,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

