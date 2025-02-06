MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.88, but opened at $59.24. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1,059 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

