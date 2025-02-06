Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.610-8.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.240 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

MAA stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $157.54. 249,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.