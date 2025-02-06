Morgan Stanley Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $267.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

FI stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.51. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

