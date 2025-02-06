Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:NGVC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 429,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,640. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,738.12. This represents a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $537,441.70. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

