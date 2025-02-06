Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,893. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

