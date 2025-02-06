nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sean Desmond Sells 5,034 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. 729,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -190.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

