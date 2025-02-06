Node AI (GPU) Trading Down 40.4% This Week

Node AI (GPU) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and approximately $905,540.44 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node AI alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,085.78 or 1.00318877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,040.26 or 1.00271837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,067,702 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.59981653 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $796,337.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.