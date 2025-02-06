Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $130.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

