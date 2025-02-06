Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$274.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.4 million.

ONTO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.24. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $145.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

