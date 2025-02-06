Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.540 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.86. 1,403,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.24. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $145.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

