Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oxford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OXBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Bank has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

