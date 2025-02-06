Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Oxford Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OXBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Bank has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.
Oxford Bank Company Profile
