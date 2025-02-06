PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $7.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. 218,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

