Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Pinterest updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 20,854,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,099. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

