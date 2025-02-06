Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,294. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

