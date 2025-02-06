Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

