PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15), Zacks reports.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,779. PROS has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

