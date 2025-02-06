ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $28.81. 8,774,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,198,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.