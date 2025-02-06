ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $28.81. 8,774,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,198,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
