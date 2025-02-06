Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 9.4 %

RL traded up $23.52 on Thursday, reaching $272.52. 2,446,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,161. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.67.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.