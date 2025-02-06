Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86, RTT News reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $723.73. The stock had a trading volume of 216,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $717.27 and its 200-day moving average is $914.93. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

