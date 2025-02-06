Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

RSVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 2,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a PE ratio of -418.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.