Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,802 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

