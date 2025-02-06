Solana Market Cap Hits $92.77 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $190.44 or 0.00196778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $92.77 billion and $3.75 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 593,531,808 coins and its circulating supply is 487,157,400 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

