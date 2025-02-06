S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

